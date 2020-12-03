Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Holdings Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,462,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,812 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Ventas worth $145,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,084,000 after buying an additional 5,038,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,031,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,902,000 after purchasing an additional 631,062 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,631,000 after purchasing an additional 635,108 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 126.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 700.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,131 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VTR opened at $47.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $63.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

