Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale cut Verbund from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays cut Verbund from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC cut Verbund from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) cut Verbund from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Sell.

OEZVY opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Verbund has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

