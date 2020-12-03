Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $267.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $247.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $226.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.24 and its 200 day moving average is $262.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,664,000 after buying an additional 120,034 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 341,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,204,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,071,000 after buying an additional 91,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

