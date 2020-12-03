Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Given “Buy” Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1-year low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 1-year high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

