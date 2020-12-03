Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Lifted to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

VWDRY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $67.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.41. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.