ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,240 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.18% of ViacomCBS worth $24,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

