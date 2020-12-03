ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427,978 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of ViacomCBS worth $121,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

