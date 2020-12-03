Vireo Health International’s (VREOF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Vireo Health International in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Vireo Health International stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. Vireo Health International has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, wholesale and retail of medical cannabis products. The company sells and distributes its products through dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

