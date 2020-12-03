Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 15.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 55.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RGNX. Barclays lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 0.95.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.12. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 572.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.