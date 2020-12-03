Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 1,336 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Arvinas by 2,049.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Arvinas in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 41.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Arvinas by 202.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Arvinas by 479.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Arvinas stock opened at $25.25 on Thursday. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $981.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company's lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

