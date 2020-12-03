Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €100.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WCH. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.33 ($115.69).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €105.05 ($123.59) on Monday. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1-year high of €104.80 ($123.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €90.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.42.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

