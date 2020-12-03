Warburg Research Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC)

Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.60 ($21.88).

ETR:WAC opened at €16.33 ($19.21) on Monday. Wacker Neuson SE has a 1-year low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a 1-year high of €18.57 ($21.85). The company has a 50-day moving average of €16.66 and a 200 day moving average of €15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 27.63.

About Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

