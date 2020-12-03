Warburg Research Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC)

Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.60 ($21.88).

ETR:WAC opened at €16.33 ($19.21) on Monday. Wacker Neuson SE has a 1-year low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a 1-year high of €18.57 ($21.85). The company has a 50-day moving average of €16.66 and a 200 day moving average of €15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 27.63.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

