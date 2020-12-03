Warburg Research Reiterates “€89.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH)

Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCH has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.33 ($115.69).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €105.05 ($123.59) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €77.42. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.33. Wacker Chemie AG has a 12-month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 12-month high of €104.80 ($123.29). The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

