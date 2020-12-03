Wells Fargo & Company Lowers TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, AR Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has C$67.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$73.00.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$70.00 target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. CSFB set a C$65.00 target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.89.

Get TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) alerts:

Shares of TRP opened at C$58.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$55.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.12. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of C$47.05 and a 12-month high of C$76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total value of C$512,626.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,929.76. Also, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total value of C$587,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$142,578.93.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.