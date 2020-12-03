Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.13.

WLTW stock opened at $212.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.73 and its 200-day moving average is $202.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLTW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $51,810,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,049,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

