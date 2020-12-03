Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Workday by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY opened at $225.43 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $248.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total transaction of $1,169,628.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $18,551,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,762 shares of company stock valued at $45,594,651. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

