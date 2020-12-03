Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Shares Gap Down to $1.12

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.12, but opened at $0.98. Xcel Brands shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Xcel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Xcel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 20.37%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xcel Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Xcel Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELB)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston Brand, the Halston Heritage, and the C Wonder brands.

