Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,835 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.28% of Yum! Brands worth $25,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $320,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,643 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUM stock opened at $104.98 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $107.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.88.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

