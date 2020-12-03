Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,014 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 723,854 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9,936.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 609,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,928,000 after purchasing an additional 602,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 568,835 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $407,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,955,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,643 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

YUM stock opened at $104.98 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $107.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

