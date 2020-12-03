Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. Zomedica shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 558,983 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZOM shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $106.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Zomedica Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZOM. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

