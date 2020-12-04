10,000 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 101,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 73,086 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALK stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $70.41.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,164.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,070.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ALK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. 140166 raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

