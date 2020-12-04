12,500 Shares in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Arcturus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCT. Barclays began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $82.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $99.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $101.00.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.61% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $428,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

