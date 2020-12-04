1,300 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,102,000 after buying an additional 26,394 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Lennar by 588.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Lennar by 7,080.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.72.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $141,909.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,617 shares in the company, valued at $13,767,115.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,118. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LEN opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $86.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

