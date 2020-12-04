1,575 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 28,852 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 258,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 159,282 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

Shares of HUN opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

