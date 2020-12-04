20,000 Shares in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Domtar during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Domtar by 47.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Domtar by 26.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UFS shares. Stephens upped their target price on Domtar from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Domtar from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Domtar from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Domtar from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Shares of UFS opened at $30.73 on Friday. Domtar Co. has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 0.21%. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

