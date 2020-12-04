31,889 Shares in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.17% of Ardagh Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 222.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ardagh Group during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Ardagh Group during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Ardagh Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARD opened at $17.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $333.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. Ardagh Group S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 132.97% and a net margin of 22.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardagh Group S.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

