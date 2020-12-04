32,500 Shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,041,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after buying an additional 1,012,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,717,000 after buying an additional 740,572 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,454,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,992,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

