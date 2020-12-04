5,000 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DTE. CX Institutional raised its position in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 32.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.81.

DTE opened at $126.83 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.98.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

