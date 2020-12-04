50,000 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 80,305 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $2,520,773.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,037,303 shares in the company, valued at $95,340,941.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $111,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,426,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,337,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,519,038 shares of company stock valued at $192,171,301 in the last quarter.

PLTR opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.