ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 160,482 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 156,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 38,904 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $53.28 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $125,977.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,269.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $55,200.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $608,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $774,823. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

