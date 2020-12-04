Acerinox’s (ANIOY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Acerinox from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acerinox has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

Acerinox stock opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02. Acerinox has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.54.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Acerinox had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acerinox will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is a boost from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.22%.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

