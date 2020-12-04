Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Get Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group alerts:

NYSE:AIH opened at $5.14 on Monday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.51).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group by 442.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Company Profile

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

