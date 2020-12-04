Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ALKS. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho raised Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $299,399.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,516.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 227.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,223,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,554,000 after buying an additional 2,239,354 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth $11,064,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 27.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,072,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,338,000 after acquiring an additional 445,443 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 34.0% during the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,362,000 after acquiring an additional 397,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 419.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 274,588 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

