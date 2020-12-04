Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Trading 8.2% Higher

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shot up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.20. 2,891,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 2,619,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

Several brokerages have commented on ATI. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cowen lowered Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.22. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 425.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 118,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95,816 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 38.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 39,834 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Allegheny Technologies by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1,098.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 90,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

