Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Earns “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2020

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALGT. Cowen increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut Allegiant Travel from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.85.

ALGT stock opened at $180.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 1.70. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $183.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.54.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 45,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $7,046,176.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,367,671 shares in the company, valued at $367,580,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $168,860.00. Insiders sold 86,818 shares of company stock worth $13,590,073 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,515,000 after purchasing an additional 136,257 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 658,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,009 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after acquiring an additional 290,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 74,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

