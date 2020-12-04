Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 493,436 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 345.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 636,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,436 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.18% of State Street worth $37,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 46.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 2.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 17.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 3.7% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in State Street by 3.3% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

State Street stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

