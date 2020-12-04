Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 15,223 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $37,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.25.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $460.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $485.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 36,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.44, for a total transaction of $17,073,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total value of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

