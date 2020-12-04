Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 34,297 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,297 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.36% of Seagate Technology worth $45,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,055 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,099 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $62.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. Seagate Technology plc has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,110.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,073. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.