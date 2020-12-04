Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 601,382 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,132,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601,382 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.32% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $38,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 20,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 139,853 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,488,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,480,000 after buying an additional 231,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 41,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -580.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.34.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

