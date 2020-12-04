Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 16,959 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,959 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.20% of Tractor Supply worth $34,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,288,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,417,000 after acquiring an additional 247,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,723,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,552,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,632,000 after buying an additional 875,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,025,000 after buying an additional 303,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,116,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,171,000 after buying an additional 20,704 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $134.80 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $157.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.48 and a 200 day moving average of $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,930 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

