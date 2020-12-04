Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 17,398 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,398 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.37% of Crown worth $38,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,779,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,875,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,332,000 after purchasing an additional 226,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Crown by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Crown from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,762.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $1,062,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,065,017.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $96.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

