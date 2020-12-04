Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,482 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.23% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $41,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 205.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 45,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 28,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $196.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $218.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.06.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

