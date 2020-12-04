Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 5,699 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,699 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.25% of Catalent worth $35,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,141,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,894,000 after purchasing an additional 486,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Catalent by 28.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,983 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Catalent during the third quarter valued at $400,823,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Catalent by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,760,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,044,000 after acquiring an additional 146,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 26.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,656,000 after acquiring an additional 318,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Scott Gunther sold 4,359 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $372,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $15,673,688.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,608 shares of company stock worth $18,186,244 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $93.47 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $120.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.55.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTLT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

