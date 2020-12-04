Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.21

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.21 and last traded at C$12.21, with a volume of 70213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALS shares. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Laurentian lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.59. The company has a market cap of $516.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.55%.

About Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.