Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $193.85

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $193.85 and last traded at $193.35, with a volume of 39897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $190.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.08.

The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.98 and a 200-day moving average of $158.11.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total value of $1,238,314.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,783,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,317 shares of company stock valued at $7,333,452 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $853,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 62,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 32,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

