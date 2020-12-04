Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

APEMY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Aperam from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Aperam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aperam from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Aperam alerts:

Shares of APEMY opened at $39.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Aperam has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $982.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aperam will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.