Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $76.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Appian from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Appian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $147.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.45 and a beta of 1.98. Appian has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $216.41.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $5,121,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,713,207.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $690,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,253.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,083 shares of company stock valued at $44,853,892 in the last three months. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 93.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

