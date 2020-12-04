Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on APDN. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.45. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $16.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 1,731.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 56,385 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

