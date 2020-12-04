Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP opened at $3.12 on Monday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.92.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Armata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates includes AP-SA02, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial and AP-SA01 that targets staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

