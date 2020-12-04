Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AFHIF opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12. Atlas Financial has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting commercial automobile insurance policies in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three primary areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage.

